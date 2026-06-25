AST SpaceMobile Block 2 Satellites Reach Orbit

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 — AST SpaceMobile’s direct-to-cell ambitions are back in business.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on June 17, 2026, carrying BlueBirds 8, 9, and 10 into low-Earth orbit.

The deployment marked the first time AST SpaceMobile has launched three of its Block 2 satellites simultaneously, and it moves the company's direct-to-cell broadband service closer to commercial viability, according to a company press release.

“BlueBirds 8, 9, and 10 represent the continued execution of a vision once considered impossible,” Founder, Chairman, and CEO of AST SpaceMobile Abel Avellan said. “Our team has built a new class of space-based cellular broadband technology that connects seamlessly to everyday smartphones. This is a fundamental transformation of how the world connects.”