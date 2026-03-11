Wireless

AT&T Claims T-Mobile Uses Deceptive Advertising, As Legal Fight Continues

AT&T filed its revised complaint and requested injunctive relief.

From left, photo of Verizon Senior Vice President Chris Miller, former DOJ prosecutor Mike Romano, T-Mobile Executive Vice President Mark Nelson, attorney Dan Schwager and AT&T Senior Executive Vice President David R. McAtee at a Senate Committee hearing about Arctic Frost accountability on Feb. 10, 2026 by Nathan Howard/AP.

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2026 – The longstanding legal battle between AT&T and T-Mobile continues. 

Last month, AT&T filed a revised complaint against T-Mobile, alleging false and deceptive advertising tied to T-Mobile’s “Switching Made Easy” campaign. AT&T also requested injunctive relief, citing monetary damages from customer competition. 

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, alleged that T-Mobile used inconsistent savings claims with “apples-to-oranges comparisons” between premium and basic plans, while also displaying “misleading” information on time taken to switch carriers.

“Consumers can’t trust T-Mobile. It tricks them with bogus marketing claims, and its pattern of deception is deep and longstanding,” the lawsuit said. “… T-Mobile has spent the better part of a decade refusing to play by truth-in-advertising rules, all to the detriment of consumers who rely on wireless carriers to tell them the truth when deciding where to spend their hard-earned money.” 

AT&T alleged that T-Mobile is inconsistently representing fees by comparing premium AT&T plans and low-tier T-Mobile plans. T-Mobile has also said it takes only 15 minutes for customers to switch carriers through its “Switching Made Easy” campaign, which AT&T said is false, claiming that it can take multiple days.  

The “Switching Made Easy” campaign was a point of contention when AT&T sued T-Mobile for allegedly accessing AT&T customer account data. A switching tool in T-Mobile’s T-Life app, launched Nov. 20, allowed users to log into their AT&T or Verizon account and use that information to recommend a better T-Mobile plan. AT&T requested a restraining order to prevent T-Mobile from using the beta version of the tool, and the app version was shut down. However, on Dec. 17, T-Mobile launched an online version of its carrier switching tool. 

“We remain laser-focused on innovating for customers, making the switching process seamless,” a T-Mobile spokesperson said in a December statement. “AT&T has chosen to spend their time in court litigating over technology that is no longer available rather than innovating.”

