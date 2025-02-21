AT&T Copper Retirement Plan Would Undercut Universal Service, CWA Warns

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2025 – In comments submitted to the Federal Communications Commission Wednesday, the Communications Workers of America warned that AT&T’s current plan to retire copper services would not replace copper lines with fiber-optic cable for some customers, leaving many with access to only wireless and satellite services.

“[AT&T’s] decision to withdraw from such a large portion of its service area will harm communities and undercut the promise of universal service,” the union claimed.

The copper retirement plan would primarily affect rural customers, a demographic CWA argued is best served through fiber technology.

“Fiber is sustainable, scalable, and renewable. It offers greater capacity, predictable performance, lower maintenance costs, and a longer technological lifetime than coaxial cable, satellite, and fixed wireless technologies.”

While CWA correctly outlined fiber’s advantages over other service options, its comments are running up against tensions in the current political climate.

Many Republicans are urging that the federal broadband program fostered by the bipartisan infrastructure law remove the program’s current preference in the program for fiber.

AT&T responded to what it called CWA’s “short-sighted” comments. A spokesperson emphasized the company's commitment to providing high-speed, reliable Internet service to rural communities. However, given the long distances between rural locations, the company viewed fiber as an impractical option.

“Satellite is part of our connectivity toolbox and is an important and economic[al] option for rural users scattered across large, hard-to-reach areas where fiber may not be practically available to fill gaps in coverage.”

The company also said that it was “proud to be America’s largest fiber builder and recently announced plans to reach 50 million locations by the end of 2029. We’re also proud to be one of the largest employers of union-represented employees in America.

“We’re committed to providing connectivity to all of our customers, including those in rural America, whether with fiber, wireless or satellite options. Through this transition, no customer will be left without voice or 911 service.”