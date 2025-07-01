Sign in Subscribe
Fiber

AT&T Halfway To 2030 Goal of 60 Million Fiber Locations

Telecom giant just surpassed 30 million locations.

Maggie Macfarlane

1 min read
Photo from AT&T announcement of Network technician preparing to splice fiber optic cable in Dallas, TX.

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2025 –  Telcom giant AT&T announced that it now passes 30 million fiber locations, making it the largest and fastest-growing fiber broadband network in the U.S.

This announcement marked the halfway point, the anticipated purchase of Lumen’s 1.1 million fiber customers and more than 4 million fiber locations expected to aid the goal. The purchase of Lumen fiber services, announced in late May and expected to close in 2026, motivated AT&T to set a goal toward 60 million fiber passings by the end of 2030.

“This accomplishment is a testament to our team’s hard work over many years to build the nation’s largest and fastest-growing fiber broadband network,” AT&T CEO John Stankey said. “Our investments in fiber are fueling economic growth and creating jobs, while delivering the fast, reliable connectivity Americans expect – backed by the AT&T Guarantee.”

Vertical Systems Group’s 2024 Fiber Leaderboard reported AT&T at the top for the ninth consecutive year by number of on-net fiber lit buildings. Ookla, a connectivity specialist company, awarded AT&T the Fastest Fixed Network award for the final quarter of 2024. 

AT&T attributes its success to putting customers first. By providing both fiber and 5G to customers, the announcement claims that “AT&T is giving American consumers more choice when selecting broadband and wireless services.”

