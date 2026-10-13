AT&T Selling Its Wireless Company in Mexico for $2 Billion

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2026 – AT&T is selling its wireless company in Mexico for $2 billion in cash, the company announced Tuesday.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

The assets are being acquired by Grupo Televisa, a Mexican TV and broadband provider, and Fintech Holdings, a company controlled by billionaire David Martínez.

“AT&T believes that Grupo Televisa and Fintech Holdings are well positioned to lead AT&T Mexico through its next phase of growth,” the company said in a release . “Grupo Televisa has a strong operating presence in Mexico with its fixed-line broadband business, and Fintech Holdings brings fresh capital, local knowledge, and operational expertise in the Mexican wireless sector.”

AT&T had more than 23.4 million wireless subscribers in Mexico as of June 30, according to the company’s quarterly filings. The company started losing subscribers this year, dropping more than 1 million through the first two quarters.

Martínez told the Securities and Exchange Commission he controlled Fintech Holdings in 2024. Martínez started his Fintech Advisory fund in 1987, which has invested in telecom and other companies throughout South America.

“We have articulated a strong belief that the AI future will run on converged networks with dense fiber assets,” AT&T CEO John Stankey said in a statement. “This move positions AT&T Mexico to participate in that evolution and is consistent with our long-term strategy to focus our capital allocation on opportunities for growth in the vibrant U.S. market.”