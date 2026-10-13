mergers

AT&T Selling Its Wireless Company in Mexico for $2 Billion

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
AT&T Selling Its Wireless Company in Mexico for $2 Billion
Photo of an AT&T sign in Boston in 2023 by Steven Senne/AP

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2026 – AT&T is selling its wireless company in Mexico for $2 billion in cash, the company announced Tuesday.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

CTA Image

Sign up for Broadband and AI in the Next Congress on Dec 1!

Early Bird Registration Until Oct. 16!

The assets are being acquired by Grupo Televisa, a Mexican TV and broadband provider, and Fintech Holdings, a company controlled by billionaire David Martínez.

“AT&T believes that Grupo Televisa and Fintech Holdings are well positioned to lead AT&T Mexico through its next phase of growth,” the company said in a release. “Grupo Televisa has a strong operating presence in Mexico with its fixed-line broadband business, and Fintech Holdings brings fresh capital, local knowledge, and operational expertise in the Mexican wireless sector.”

AT&T had more than 23.4 million wireless subscribers in Mexico as of June 30, according to the company’s quarterly filings. The company started losing subscribers this year, dropping more than 1 million through the first two quarters.

Martínez told the Securities and Exchange Commission he controlled Fintech Holdings in 2024. Martínez started his Fintech Advisory fund in 1987, which has invested in telecom and other companies throughout South America.

“We have articulated a strong belief that the AI future will run on converged networks with dense fiber assets,” AT&T CEO John Stankey said in a statement. “This move positions AT&T Mexico to participate in that evolution and is consistent with our long-term strategy to focus our capital allocation on opportunities for growth in the vibrant U.S. market.”

The carrier is trying to expand its fiber network in the U.S., targeting more than 60 million locations by the end of 2030. It’s a bid to offer bundled fixed and mobile broadband, which the carrier says makes subscribers less likely to switch.

Post tagged in
mergers AT&T at&t mexico John Stankey david martínez Grupo Televisa

Read more

Popular Tags

Drone Light Show Industry Urges FCC Not to Classify Its Equipment as ‘Military-Grade’ FCC Broadband Breakfast Course Traces 150 Years of American Telecommunications Broadband's Impact New Mexico Rapidly Accelerates Broadband Access BEAD BEAD Projects Likely to Generate Millions of 811 Tickets, Researchers Say NTIA AT&T Selling Its Wireless Company in Mexico for $2 Billion AT&T Broadband Breakfast Updates Oct. 1 Online Conference on America250 / Telecom150 Infrastructure