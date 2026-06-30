Fiber

AT&T Urges FCC to Allow the Company to Get Rid of Copper Services

The company is asking the commission to reject the CPUC’s rules.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
AT&T Urges FCC to Allow the Company to Get Rid of Copper Services
Photo of AT&T logo above one of its retail stores in New York on Oct. 24, 2016, by Mark Lennihan/ AP.

Washington, June 30, 2026 – AT&T is seeking a way to end its copper service in the California, despite the state's resistance.

The company filed a Reply to Opposition document on June 24, asking the Federal Communications Commission to reject the California Public Utilities Commission’s regulations to allow the company to phase out traditional copper landlines.

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