AT&T Weighs In on BEAD Progress

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2025 — AT&T said Thursday that recent steps to streamline the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program would help accelerate deployment and attract more provider participation.

In a post by AT&T Connects , published Sept. 4, the telecommunications giant commended the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for eliminating what it called “unnecessary barriers,” such as rate regulation requirements, while adopting a technology-neutral approach and setting a goal for 90 percent of National Environmental Policy Act approvals to be completed within two weeks.

The company described these outcomes as market-driven, noting that the removal of government-mandated pricing requirements had discouraged provider participation in earlier phases.

AT&T also said that allowing state broadband offices to choose among a wider range of technologies and providers gave states greater flexibility in how they spend federal funds, while ensuring that broadband solutions reflected local needs.

Looking ahead, the company urged that contract terms be finalized so providers can begin work quickly once final state proposals are approved.

“We’re now in the homestretch on awarding BEAD dollars. It’s time for grant recipients to deliver,” AT&T wrote.

In addition, AT&T encouraged states to follow NTIA’s compliance and reporting guidance. Limiting administrative requirements to those mandated under the BEAD program, it said, would reduce burdens on providers and state agencies and keep projects moving efficiently.