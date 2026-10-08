BEAD Deployments to Flood 811 System Designed to Shield Buried Gas Lines from Damage: ACLP Study

💡 ■ FCC to Auction 25 Megahertz for Direct-to-Device Service ■ Free State’s Andrew Long Calls for Broadband Funding Pause to Learn from BEAD Roll Out Data ■ NFL to Supreme Court: Let States Regulate Prediction Markets Like Kalshi ■ FCC Fines AirVoice Wireless Parent $10 million for Lifeline Fraud ■ Group Seeks Exemption from ‘Military‑Grade’ Classifying for Drone Light Show Equipment ■ As Planned, Cedar Falls Utilities Shutting Down Cable TV on Oct. 11 ■ KeyBanc Says ‘Satellite Broadband’ (Meaning Starlink) Leads Industry in Customer Satisfaction ■ Sen. Cantwell Outlines Six‑Part Framework for Governing Artificial Intelligence ■ Breezeline Earns Opensignal USA Awards in Key Ohio Markets ■ Oklahoma Broadband Office Notes Completion of Broadband Projects by Indian Electric Cooperative ■ Turkey Planning 198-LEO Constellation to Rival Banned Starlink

BEAD: A new study warns that BEAD‑funded broadband construction will place heavy new demands on the nation’s 811 utility‑locate system. “BEAD projects will deploy 271,782 miles of buried fiber, 57.5% of all BEAD fiber miles,” analysts Alex Karras and Michael Santorelli of the Advanced Communications Law & Policy Institute wrote in the report set for release on Oct. 8. They said the buried routes will generate about 1.4 million 811 tickets, triggering roughly 8.1 million facility‑locates, most of them for service drops. “With about 58% of the fiber to be deployed via BEAD needing to be buried, it will be critical for those excavating the ground to install fiber lines to be able to move swiftly and safely through the locates process,” the ACLP analysts said. (More after paywall)