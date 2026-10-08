BEAD Deployments to Flood 811 System Designed to Shield Buried Gas Lines from Damage: ACLP Study
Analysts say buried routes will generate about 1.4 million 811 tickets, triggering roughly 8.1 million facility locates, most of them for service drops
Analysts say buried routes will generate about 1.4 million 811 tickets, triggering roughly 8.1 million facility locates, most of them for service drops
At long last, fiber-to-the-home connectivity is coming to Cape Cod.
The funds come from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act Republicans passed in July 2025
At its Oct. 29 meeting, the FCC will also consider blocking China-based labs from its equipment certification program
The agreement marks a major step toward securing reliable, carbon-free power as electricity demand from data centers grows