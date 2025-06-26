Sign in Subscribe
BEAD

BEAD Panel Urges ISPs Not to Panic Under New Rules

Providers must navigate compressed timelines, shifting rules, and new definitions of ‘priority’ broadband.

Jericho Casper

From left to right: Tyson Begly, Chief Financial Officer at Highline Fiber; Evan Feinman, Former BEAD Director at the U.S. Department of Commerce’s NTIA; Jade Piros de Carvalho, Fiber Expansion Lead at Socket Fiber; Philip Macres, Principal at Klein Law Group PLLC; and moderator Megan Beresford, Director of Broadband Programs at Learn Design Apply Inc., at the Broadband Communities Summit in Houston on Wed., June 25, 2025

HOUSTON, June 26, 2025 – Internet providers have been left reassessing whether to compete, pivot, or walk away from the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

At a Tuesday panel at the Broadband Communities Summit, industry experts urged Internet service providers not to panic, even as the federal broadband grant program becomes more compressed and harder to predict following major rule changes from the federal government.

“We can’t change our business model based on the rules of each grant program,” said Tyson Begly, chief financial officer at Highline, “So, we've got to continue our same strategy.”

