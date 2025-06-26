BEAD Panel Urges ISPs Not to Panic Under New Rules

HOUSTON, June 26, 2025 – Internet providers have been left reassessing whether to compete, pivot, or walk away from the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

At a Tuesday panel at the Broadband Communities Summit, industry experts urged Internet service providers not to panic, even as the federal broadband grant program becomes more compressed and harder to predict following major rule changes from the federal government.

“We can’t change our business model based on the rules of each grant program,” said Tyson Begly, chief financial officer at Highline, “So, we've got to continue our same strategy.”

