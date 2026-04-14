BEAD Program Drives $100M+ Broadband Expansion in Spokane County

April 14, 2026 – More than $100 million from the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment fund is now driving broadband investments in Washington’s Spokane County.

The state’s broadband office director Jordan Arnold visited Spokane and Deer Park on Thursday to connect with local partners and see BEAD investments at work.

Spokane County will use the federal funding to expand broadband and mobile connectivity through partnerships with multiple providers. The funding includes about $90 million provisionally awarded to Broadlinc, along with additional state matching funds.

Broadlinc, a public development authority, works with public and private partners to promote digital equity and build out broadband infrastructure. The $90 million investment will fund new service for thousands of households, businesses and community institutions using a mix of fiber-optic cable and fixed wireless technology.

Four additional providers, Inland Fiber Networks, Comcast, Amazon and SpaceX, also received provisional awards and will divide project areas across the county. Planned deployments vary by provider, ranging from fiber-only networks to hybrid systems and low Earth orbit satellite services.

The funding follows recent challenges with satellite internet availability in the region. Some Spokane-area residents faced a $750 demand surcharge from SpaceX Starlink last year, as the company sought to limit congestion on its network.

Local officials said the new funding will improve affordability, reliability and competition in the market.

“Spokane County and its towns and cities, through Broadlinc, is fulfilling its mission in bringing new affordable, sustainable and competitive internet to the households, businesses and community anchor institutions in our communities,” said Terri Cooper, Medical Lake Mayor and Broadlinc Governing Board Chair in a release .

Broadlinc Executive Director Ariane Schmidt emphasized the collaborative approach behind the effort.

“Broadlinc’s hybrid deployment of fiber and fixed wireless ensures we can reach every community in Spokane County efficiently and cost-effectively while ensuring expansion long-term in our infrastructure for years to come,” Schmidt said.

The awards positions Spokane County as the most funding awarded to any county in Washington, marking a significant step toward expanding connectivity across the region.

Washington state is expected to use $736 million of its initial $1.23 billion allocation through the BEAD initiative.