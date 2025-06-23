Starlink Imposes $750 Surcharge on New Customers in Major Northwestern U.S. Cities

June 23, 2025 – Elon Musk’s Starlink is imposing a demand surcharge as high as $750 for new customers seeking to sign up for its internet service in certain parts of the U.S.

Affected regions appeared to be concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, though areas in at least seven states were subject to a surcharge. New customers in cities such as Portland, Seattle, and Spokane were hit with a $750 surcharge, as were those seeking to sign up for Starlink in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Those who signed up for service in Asheville, N.C. faced a surcharge of $500. Residents of Anchorage and Phoenix were charged an additional $250 to sign up for Starlink, while residents of Sacramento had to fork over an additional $100 to access the satellite company’s internet services.

Other cities within the affected states, such as Yakima and Greensboro, haven’t been hit with any surcharges at all, while residents of some cities within these states, such as Boise and Juneau, are eligible for a free starlink kit if they sign up for a 12 month plan. However, residents who want to take advantage of this promotional offer will have to sign up soon, as it is set to expire on June 25.

According to Starlink’s website , “in areas with high demand, there is an additional one-time charge to purchase Starlink services.” Many of the affected states, such as Washington, Alaska, and North Carolina, reported Starlink internet download speeds below 60 mbps, with Alaska reporting download speeds below 40 mbps (all three states reported upload speeds from the satellite internet service above 200 mbps).