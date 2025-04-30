Starlink Waives Equipment Fee in Select Areas With 12-Month Commitment

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2025 - Starlink has introduced a new promotional plan that eliminates its usual $349 equipment fee for customers who commit to a 12-month residential service contract. Announced Monday on the company’s X feed , the offer is available in limited regions across the U.S. and internationally.

“$0 for the Standard Kit with 12-month residential service plan commitment, now available in select markets,” Starlink said in a post on X . Elon Musk added later, “Starlink is trying out a service plan commitment in exchange for $0 down in some markets. We’ll see how it goes.”

The monthly cost remains unchanged—$80 for residential lite and $120 for standard residential plans. Customers will receive a 30-day trial with a full refund option, but must return the equipment to avoid additional charges. A change fee may apply if users move, miss payments, or attempt to transfer their equipment.

The offer is not nationwide. While parts of the Midwest and Southeast are excluded, areas in New England and the Mountain West are eligible.

The move addresses a major concern raised by the Federal Communications Commission in 2023 when it rejected Starlink’s application for nearly $885 million in Rural Digital Opportunity Fund subsidies. Then-FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel cited the equipment cost as a barrier for rural users, noting that no other approved providers required such a high upfront payment.

Starlink’s new plan could help close that gap, testing a zero-down model for expanding rural broadband access.