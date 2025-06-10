Sign in Subscribe
Satellite

Starlink Expands Subscribers and Speeds

Elon Musk's satellite company announced 6 million subscribers globally.

Maggie Macfarlane

Maggie Macfarlane

2 min read
Starlink Expands Subscribers and Speeds
Photo of portable router kit, from Starlink/X

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2025– Starlink announced its 6 million subscribers on the social media platform X, heralding a new wave of success following faster internet speeds.

“Starlink is connecting more than 6M people with high-speed internet across 140 countries, territories, and many other markets. Thank you to all our customers around the world!” the post by Starlink on X said. 

Starlink had announced 4 million subscribers back in September 2024, when the company only covered 100 countries.

CTA Image

Learn more about Speeding BEAD Summit

What is Broadband Breakfast?

The company’s slogan to “connect the unconnected” is supported by its end-of-2024 report, which revealed it launched 200 satellites last year. Space.com said, “As of May. 30, 2025, there are currently 7,578 Starlink satellites in orbit, of which 7,556 are working.” 

An internet connectivity service, Ookla, tracked the speeds of Starlink’s satellites on Tuesday, reporting on drastic changes in internet speeds.

Ookla reported that since 2022, the median download speeds have increased from 53.95 Megabits per second (Mbps) to 104.71 Mbps in 2025.

The Federal Communications Commission defines “served areas” as places where download speeds are more than 100 Mbps, making Starlink a viable competitor for Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program service bidding. The bidding includes states looking for broadband that will cover the most area, while staying within the budget that the BEAD program allocated. 

However, Ookla said “only 17.4% of U.S. Starlink Speedtest users nationwide were able to get broadband speeds” in the 100 Mbps threshold. 

In the third quarter of 2022, upload speeds were 7.50 Mbps, and then about doubled by the first quarter of 2025 to 14.84 Mbps. This, however, does not meet the FCC's 20 Mbps upload requirement to be considered a “served area.”

Latency, the length of time it takes two devices to transmit data, reported lower numbers. The Ookla report said that the latency speeds were lowest in Washingto, D.C., Arizona, Colorado, and New Jersey, all reported around 38-39 milliseconds (ms) median latency. 

The report also said that “Starlink said its goal is to deliver service with just 20 milliseconds (ms) median latency.” Outlying states like Alaska and Hawaii, at 105 ms and 115 ms, respectively, are reporting the slowest speeds.

Post tagged in
Satellite Starlink X (Twitter) Ookla BEAD

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Spectrum Allocation to AT&T’s FirstNet Illegal, Challengers Say FCC One Year Without the Affordable Connectivity Program Broadband's Impact Hawaii Implements Digital Navigators With Expected BEAD Funding BEAD SHLB: Don’t Limit Anchor Institutions for BEAD NTIA Ohio Reimburses Charter Communications $3 Million In Infrastructure Costs Infrastructure J. Randolph Luening: What Does Tech-Neutrality Mean for BEAD? Broadband Mapping and Data