Boston Urges FCC To Preserve Broadband Price Transparency Rules

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2026 – Boston's top official urged the Federal Communications Commission to preserve existing broadband price transparency requirements, arguing that proposed changes would weaken consumer protections and undermine affordability.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, D, said in recent comments with the FCC that the proposed revisions to broadband label rules would not enhance consumer choice and would be inconsistent with congressional intent.

Boston argued that Section 60504 of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act required broadband providers to disclose clear pricing information, including whether an advertised price was an introductory rate and what consumers will be required to pay after that period ends. The city said Congress intended labels to serve as a transparency tool and that weakening those requirements would create confusion, particularly for lower-income households.

The city also joined a coalition led by Public Knowledge opposing the proposed changes. According to the filing, several non-industry parties have warned that streamlining the label requirements could make it more difficult for consumers to compare plans and identify total costs.

Boston emphasized that affordability remained the primary barrier to internet adoption in the city, citing findings from its 2024 Digital Equity Assessment. Nearly half of households earning under $20,000 annually identified cost as a major obstacle to purchasing or maintaining internet access. Among Boston public housing residents, 43 percent report their service is unaffordable.

In Dorchester, Boston’s largest neighborhood, 37 percent of residents without home internet cited cost as the reason they lacked service. More than one in three internet subscribers in Mattapan, Roxbury, Mission Hill and Jamaica Plain reported that their service was unaffordable but maintained access because they viewed connectivity as essential. Overall, 24 percent of Boston residents with internet service say they struggle with affordability. Overall, 24% of Boston residents who have Internet service — regardless of income — said they consider it unaffordable, Wu's filing said.

Boston urged the FCC not only to preserve the current label requirements but also to establish dedicated staff to receive and investigate complaints regarding non-compliance. The city argued that consumer confidence in pricing is essential to expanding access and participation in the digital economy and cautioned the FCC against undercutting transparency measures that residents rely upon.