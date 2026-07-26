Brad Ventura: As Maui's Fire Chief, Don't Use Wildfires for Commercial Self-Interest

The 2023 Maui wildfires highlighted the immense challenges emergency responders face during large-scale natural disasters. As our community continues the long process of recovery, an important debate is unfolding in Washington, D.C. regarding the future of FirstNet.

Recently, I reviewed a lobbying piece circulated on Capitol Hill by T-Mobile that raised serious concerns. Not only did it appear to leverage the tragedy in Maui to undermine FirstNet—an essential public safety communications network—but it also presented a narrative that does not reflect the reality of our experience. I feel compelled to correct the record.

At face value, T-Mobile’s assertions suggest that FirstNet failed Maui firefighters during both the response and recovery phases. That is simply not accurate. At the time of the wildfires, Maui County was not yet using FirstNet devices. Today, however, we are actively migrating to FirstNet—a decision that speaks for itself.

As Fire Chief of Maui County, I can state without hesitation that FirstNet played a critical role in supporting recovery efforts. In fact, its performance in the aftermath of the fires is a key reason why our department has chosen to adopt the network.

Operational conditions were extremely challenging during the Lahaina wildfires on August 8, 2023. Safety concerns prevented the immediate movement of personnel and equipment into active fire zones. FirstNet compact deployable units arrived on Maui via the State of Hawaii on August 9, each capable of providing coverage across a two-mile radius to an ever-expanding team of responders and agencies, many of which were FirstNet users. Once a staging location was secured on August 10, FirstNet delivered equipment the same day.

In the days following the fire, FirstNet’s Response Operations Group embedded alongside Urban Search and Rescue teams, delivering direct, on-the-ground communications support.

In 2024, representatives from the FirstNet Authority, federal officials, and AT&T traveled to Hawaii to meet with public safety leaders and better understand the unique needs of island communities. These engagements led to meaningful investments, including expanded deployable coverage across Maui and the neighboring islands of Molokai and Lanai in partnership with Maui Fire.

Following the incident, the Maui Fire Department commissioned a comprehensive after-action review with the Western Fire Chiefs Association. This review examined all aspects of the response and identified key lessons to guide future improvements. One clear recommendation was to adopt FirstNet as network coverage continues to expand across the islands.

As Congress considers the future of emergency communications, I urge lawmakers to listen to the voices of those on the front lines—not those advancing commercial interests. The House has taken action; now the Senate must do the same to ensure certainty and continued support for America’s first responders.

Bradford K. (“Brad”) Ventura is the Fire Chief of Maui County’s Department of Fire & Public Safety, a position he has held since October 2021 after rising through the ranks since joining the department in 2002. A Hawaiʻi Pacific University graduate, he earned strong performance evaluations for leadership in operations, equipment upgrades, and community safety. He is married with two daughters. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

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