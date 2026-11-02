Brightspeed Nearing Bankruptcy: WSJ
The company reported 17 percent penetration on its fiber network in September
Jake Neenan
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2026 – Broadband operator Brightspeed is preparing to potentially file for bankruptcy next month, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.
The company has struggled to raise new financing backed by its fiber network, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Brightspeed is already backed by investment firm Apollo Global Management, but was reportedly looking for new investors.
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