Broadband Breakfast on April 15, 2026 – The Space Economy

Space is no longer a frontier: It's a key part of our transnational digital infrastructure. As satellite constellations scale into the thousands and non-terrestrial networks become embedded in 5G and 6G standards, low-Earth orbit is evolving into a full-stack platform for broadband, commerce, and critical communications. This Broadband Breakfast Live Online session on the Space Economy will explore the expansive, and increasing, role that satellite operators play in the communications ecosystem as they compete for enterprise, government, and global mobility markets. What do the policy frameworks, spectrum battles, and investment dynamics shaping the new space economy mean for broadband access in the U.S., and globally? And what does the future hold?

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Panelists

Panelists have been invited.

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

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