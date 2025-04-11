Broadband Breakfast on April 23, 2025 - Are Independent Agencies Constitutional?

Are independent agencies like the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission Constitutional? They operate outside direct presidential control but wield combined legislative, executive, and judicial powers . They originated in the progressive and New Deal eras, when Congress created the FTC in 1914, the Federal Radio Commission (the precursor to the FCC) in 1927, and the Securities and Exchange Commission in 1934.

The structure of the independent agency was upheld by the Supreme Court in Humphrey’s Executor (1935). But recent rulings like Seila Law (2020) suggest some degree of skepticism from the current high court. Now that President Trump claims to have fired the two Democratic FTC commissioners, is the long-established structure of an independent agency a safe option anymore?

Panelists

Other panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.