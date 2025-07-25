Broadband Breakfast on August 20, 2025 - IXPs and the Future of BEAD

Expanding the number of internet exchange points across the United States is essential to developing greater digital resilience. The amount of IXPs – the physical locations where providers and network operators exchange traffic – directly correlate to the amount of latency in a network. More IXPs drive lower network costs. This is especially important for the economic development of rural areas, which are often the farthest from IXPs. Further, of the 630 registered IXPs in the world, only 126 of them are based in North America. Additionally, the need for more resilience within the network highlights a clear opportunity: BEAD funding that may be better served in this critical portion of the network. In the lead-up to the Resilient Digital Infrastructure Summit on Sept. 18, 2025, this panel will consider the vital role of IXPs in resilience and connectivity.

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Panelists have been invited.

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.