Broadband Breakfast on December 3, 2025 - Satellite Broadband and BEAD

Satellite internet is fast becoming a key part of the U.S. broadband landscape. As low-Earth orbit constellations expand and reliability improves, attention is turning to policy considerations, including spectrum coordination, orbital congestion, and how environmental and licensing reviews should apply to satellite providers. This BroadbandLive discussion will examine how satellite broadband is evolving and how its role under BEAD could shape the future of universal connectivity in America.

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.