Broadband Breakfast on February 12, 2025 - The Future of Affordable Broadband

While 2024 saw unprecedented state and local initiatives emerge to keep Americans connected – from New York's landmark low-cost mandate to innovative city-led programs – the landscape is shifting. Though Vice President-elect J.D. Vance has been a rare Republican voice supporting broadband subsidies, broader GOP signals suggest major changes ahead for Biden-era connectivity programs. With one-in-six American households previously dependent on the Affordable Connectivity Program for internet access, critical questions emerge: Can state and private sector initiatives fill the widening gap? Will the Trump administration maintain any federal role in broadband affordability? And how will this reshape America's digital divide?

Panelists