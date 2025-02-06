Sign in Subscribe
Broadband Live

Broadband Breakfast on February 26, 2025 - Copper Theft and Broadband Vandalism

Increasing copper prices and gaps in regulations also contribute to the problem.

Rising incidents of copper theft and vandalism are creating significant challenges for communications networks, disrupting essential services like emergency response, healthcare, and public transportation. Increasing copper prices and gaps in regulations also contribute to the problem. How can broadband providers, law enforcement, and policymakers work together to address these vulnerabilities? Join us for an in-depth discussion on strategies to protect broadband infrastructure, mitigate risks, and strengthen the resilience of critical communications networks.

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Panelists Resource

Protecting The Nation’s Critical Communications Infrastructure From Theft and Vandalism
To protect economic and public safety interests, regulators, legislators, law enforcement, municipalities, and communications providers must work together.
Broadband BreakfastNCTA
Post tagged in
Broadband Live copper broadband vandalism

