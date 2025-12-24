Broadband Breakfast on January 21, 2026 - State BEAD Roundtable

State broadband offices are now deep into BEAD implementation, managing billions in federal funding while navigating deployment timelines, subgrantee oversight, and compliance requirements. This roundtable aims to bring together state broadband directors and program leaders to share lessons learned, troubleshoot common challenges, and discuss emerging best practices from the field. The conversation will also address how states are measuring progress, ensuring speedy and thorough deployment, and adapting strategies as ground-level realities meet original plans.

Sign up for FREE for 'State BEAD Roundtable' Once you log in, click this link to watch the BroadbandLive program Subscribe Email sent! Check your inbox to complete your signup. Better Broadband, Better Lives

Panelists

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

How to Log in CHAT.BroadbandBreakfast.com