Broadband Breakfast on July 22, 2026: What’s Happening with Non-Deployment Funds?

Join Broadband Breakfast for a Live Online event exploring the new guidance, its impact on state broadband offices, and the priorities competing for the remaining dollars.

The biggest questions surrounding BEAD are no longer just about where broadband gets built, but what happens after deployment. As federal officials finalize the rules governing an estimated $22 billion in non-deployment funding, states are preparing for the next phase of the nation's largest broadband investment. Join Broadband Breakfast for a Live Online event exploring the new guidance, its impact on state broadband offices, and the priorities competing for the remaining dollars. How much flexibility will states have, and what will the guidance mean in practice?

Panelists

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

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Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.