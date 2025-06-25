Broadband Breakfast on June 25, 2025 - Driving Towards Better Broadband

This Broadband Breakfast Live session will examine MCA President Andrew Butcher's journey around the state, along with past successes and future desires for MCA.

The Maine Connectivity Authority is driving connections all across the state during a five-day-long program to connect with community partners and gather important insights for the next phase of their work. This Broadband Breakfast Live session will examine MCA President Andrew Butcher's journey around the state, along with past successes and future desires for MCA. How are community voices being incorporated into the MCA’s broadband expansion efforts? What lessons have been learned from earlier phases of the MCA’s work? How will insights from this statewide journey influence MCA’s future broadband access planning?

Panelists

Maggie Drummond-Bahl , Director of Strategic Partnerships, Maine Connectivity Authority

, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Maine Connectivity Authority Mia Purcell , Manager of Economic Development, Community Concepts Finance Corporation

, Manager of Economic Development, Community Concepts Finance Corporation Other panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Maggie Drummond-Bahl is the Director of Strategic Partnerships for the Maine Connectivity Authority, a position she has held since May 2022. Maggie led the digital equity planning process for the State of Maine and authored the Maine Digital Equity Plan, which was accepted by NTIA in February. In her role at MCA, she leads execution of the digital equity strategy and supports a team charged with building and strengthening partnerships with communities, organizations, agencies, policy makers, funders and others.

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

Panelist Resources: