Broadband Breakfast on June 4, 2025 – What Happens to USF When SCOTUS Rules?

In July 2024, the Fifth Circuit upended a $9 billion-a-year lifeline when it ruled that the Universal Service Fund’s funding mechanism is unconstitutional. Opponents say Congress gave the Federal Communications Commission and its nonprofit book-keeper Universal Service Administrative Company unchecked power to tax voice revenues. Defenders counter that the 1996 Telecom Act sets clear limits and that USAC’s role is strictly ministerial. At March 26 oral arguments, a majority of the justices—including Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and even Samuel Alito — signaled unease with dismantling subsidies that keep classrooms connected and low-income households on the grid. What happens to USF when SCOTUS rules – and who will write the next check, and the next chapter of the USF?

