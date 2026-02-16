Broadband Breakfast on March 11, 2026 – Network and Infrastructure Sharing

Sharing can lower capital costs, speed deployment, and enable greater competition – but they introduce operational risk.

Network and infrastructure sharing refers to multiple service providers using the same physical or active network assets to deliver broadband services. As deployment costs rise and funding programs demand efficiency, sharing may become a critical strategy for expanding coverage–without duplicating infrastructure. Sharing can lower capital costs, speed deployment, and enable greater competition. But shared networks introduce operational complexity, governance challenges, and performance risks. What conditions actually make sharing work at scale? Where should boundaries be drawn between shared and dedicated assets? How can networks be designed today to avoid becoming constraints tomorrow?

