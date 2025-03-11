Broadband Breakfast on March 19, 2025 - Spectrum and the Opportunities for LEO Satellite Broadband

As the demand for global connectivity rises, Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite broadband is emerging as a powerful solution to bridge the digital divide. However, securing the necessary spectrum for LEO operations is a key challenge. With new technological advancements and regulatory shifts, how will spectrum allocation impact the future of satellite broadband? Can LEO satellites successfully complement terrestrial networks, or will they face roadblocks in terms of competition and spectrum availability?

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.