Broadband Breakfast on May 21, 2025 - Locates and Underground Infrastructure Safety

Join us as we explore the challenges and opportunities at the intersection of underground infrastructure, public policy, and broadband deployment.

Installing and maintaining broadband networks requires safely navigating a maze of underground infrastructure - but with a shortage of trained locators and a patchwork of state dig laws, network deployment often faces delays, damage, and rising costs. How can the broadband industry ensure underground safety and efficiency while expanding connectivity? What policies and best practices are needed to support smarter, safer builds? Join us as we explore the challenges and opportunities at the intersection of underground infrastructure, public policy, and broadband deployment.

Panelists

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.