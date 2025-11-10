Broadband Breakfast on November 19, 2025 - Live from Broadband Nation Expo 2025

Join us for a special livestream straight from the show floor of Broadband Nation Expo. This year’s event takes place November 17–19, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. Experience the conversations shaping America’s broadband deployment, infrastructure innovation, and digital-equity mission. Don’t miss this chance to hear from providers, policymakers, technology leaders and investors as they collaborate to advance end-to-end broadband deployment & innovation.

Panelists

Jeff Brown , Senior Director of Segment Marketing, Calix

Matt Larsen , CEO, Vistabeam

Heather Gate , Executive Vice President of Digital Inclusion, Connected Nation

Other panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Jeff Brown leads the Industry Segment Business Development team for Calix. Jeff has been at Calix since 2018, and is responsible for the company’s go-to-market strategy and execution for Calix' top growth segments. He has extensive experience building and growing broadband businesses for network operators, having spent over 25 years leading Business Development, Product Management, Marketing, and Sales organizations at network operators including Windstream, Zayo, Covad, Suddenlink and Sprint.

Matt Larsen is an innovator in broadband, one of the founding members of WISPA (the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association) and a cofounder of Vistabeam, a regional broadband provider using fixed wireless and fiber to deliver service in Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming.

Heather Gate serves as Executive Vice President of Digital Inclusion at Connected Nation (CN), leading national efforts to expand digital opportunity for all people in all places. With more than 18 years of experience, she has worked across communities and policy arenas to bridge the Digital Divide through programs that have reached over 21 million people nationwide. A former Chairwoman of the FCC’s Equity and Diversity Council, Heather is known for her leadership in technology planning, digital skills development, and empowering communities to thrive in the digital age.

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.