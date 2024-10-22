Sign in Subscribe
Broadband Live

Broadband Breakfast on November 6, 2024 - The Debate Over Unlocking Phones

Join us to discover how this proposal could reshape the mobile landscape.

Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast

1 min read
Broadband Breakfast on November 6, 2024 - The Debate Over Unlocking Phones

The Federal Communications Commission recently put forward a proposal requiring mobile service providers to unlock customers’ phones within 60 days of activation, stirring up a heated debate within the wireless industry and beyond. On one side, advocates see this rule as a way to enhance competition and digital equity, giving customers the freedom to switch carriers that better meet their needs. On the other side, critics caution this could upend affordable phone programs and pave the way for increased smartphone fraud. Join us to dive deeper into this pressing issue and discover how this proposal could reshape the mobile landscape.

Sign up for BroadbandLive on Zoom

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Post tagged in
Broadband Live Mobile Unlocking FCC Wireless

Read more

Popular Tags

Broadband Breakfast on November 6, 2024 - The Debate Over Unlocking Phones FCC Politically Divided FTC Adopts Click-to-Cancel Mandate Broadband's Impact Map Released for Missouri’s Potential BEAD Service Areas NTIA Verizon, Vertical Bridge Agree to $3.3 Billion Tower Deal Infrastructure Broadband Breakfast on November 13, 2024 - State Broadband Offices and BEAD Awards BEAD Hawaii Introduces Statewide Internet Speed Mapping Initiative Broadband Mapping and Data