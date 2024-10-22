Broadband Breakfast on November 6, 2024 - The Debate Over Unlocking Phones

The Federal Communications Commission recently put forward a proposal requiring mobile service providers to unlock customers’ phones within 60 days of activation, stirring up a heated debate within the wireless industry and beyond. On one side, advocates see this rule as a way to enhance competition and digital equity, giving customers the freedom to switch carriers that better meet their needs. On the other side, critics caution this could upend affordable phone programs and pave the way for increased smartphone fraud. Join us to dive deeper into this pressing issue and discover how this proposal could reshape the mobile landscape.

Panelists