Broadband Breakfast on October 29, 2025 - Big Tech and Europe

Europe has pursued a distinctive approach to regulating big tech companies, balancing market competition with strong consumer protection through legislation like the European Union's Digital Markets Act of 2023. But has this regulatory framework inadvertently hindered big tech innovation and economic growth in Europe? Have these rules created obstacles for both European tech companies trying to scale and global tech giants operating in the region? Join us for a lively debate about Europe's technology landscape, the impact of digital regulation, and what Europe might need to do to foster a thriving tech ecosystem.

(Note: for a discussion about Europe's broadband and telecom ecosystem, read the coverage of the event on Oct. 22, 2025 – "Europe Outpaces U.S. in Fiber Deployment, Industry Leaders Say")

Panelists

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.