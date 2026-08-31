Broadband Breakfast on September 23, 2026 – Building BEAD

What are the challenges faced by builders under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program?

The Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration has approved every state and territory’s grant agreement under the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. The effort has moved from paperwork to shovels. And the first connections have come online, in Nebraska and Louisiana. Other states are fast behind. This Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will discuss the urgency to deploy BEAD networks and discuss the pressures of the current timeframe for deployment. Panelists will address make-ready, pole attachments, environmental and historic preservation reviews, potential fiber and labor shortages, and more. We’ll also discuss compliance and reporting burdens. And, we’ll discuss the role that fixed wireless and satellite deployments are playing in BEAD.

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Panelists

Panelists have been invited.

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.