Broadband Breakfast on September 3, 2025 - States and the BEAD Deadline

How can states navigate BEAD as the September 4 deadline rapidly approaches?

As the September 4, 2025 deadline for states to submit their final proposals under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program fast approaches, broadband officers are working quickly to align their grants with the Commerce Department’s June 6 guidelines. At the same time, low-Earth orbit satellite providers are systematically underbidding BEAD locations. Some states have asked the Commerce Department for extensions, citing legal constraints and scaling issues. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s lowest-cost-per-location guidelines has sparked an uproar among internet service providers, many of whom noted that they would not reapply for a slice of the $42.45 billion broadband funding program. Amid this battle of the bids, a concern about reliability and resilience have arisen. How are states navigating BEAD before the new deadline?

Panelists

  • Bree Maki, Executive Director, Minnesota Office of Broadband Development
  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

Broadband Live states BEAD Commerce Department

