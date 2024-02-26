Broadband Measurement Summit Moderators, Special Address Speakers Announced

Moderators to guide multi-faceted coversation at Broadband Measurement Summit on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

WASHINGTON, February 26, 2024 – Broadband Breakfast announced the moderators and a special address speaker for the much-anticipated Broadband Measurement Summit on March 7, 2024:

The program consists of four panels, on:

PANEL 1: The Challenge Process for State Broadband Offices

PANEL 2: The Value of Mapping Assets Beyond BEAD

PANEL 3: The FCC's Broadband Nutrition Labels

PANEL 4: Measuring and Tracking Broadband Pricing

Panel 1 will be moderated by Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast; Panel 2 will be moderated by Christine Parker, Senior GIS Analyst, Institute for Local Self Reliance's Community Broadband Networks; Panel 3 will be moderated by Ted Hearn, Editor, Policyband; and Panel 4 will be moderated by Tyler Cooper, Editor in Chief, BroadbandNow.

Additionally, a special address will be offered by John Busby, Managing Director of BroadbandNow, who will provide a "Crowdsourced Audit of FCC's Broadband Availability Claims."

The full program – including in-person and online registration - is available at Broadband Measurement Summit.

Moderators' Cards: