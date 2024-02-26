Sign in Subscribe
Broadband Data

Broadband Measurement Summit Moderators, Special Address Speakers Announced

Moderators to guide multi-faceted coversation at Broadband Measurement Summit on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast

2 min read
Broadband Measurement Summit Moderators, Special Address Speakers Announced

WASHINGTON, February 26, 2024 – Broadband Breakfast announced the moderators and a special address speaker for the much-anticipated Broadband Measurement Summit on March 7, 2024:

Broadband Measurement Summit
An event in Washington on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Understanding BEAD challenges, FCC Nutrition Labels and more.
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast

The program consists of four panels, on:

  • PANEL 1: The Challenge Process for State Broadband Offices
  • PANEL 2: The Value of Mapping Assets Beyond BEAD
  • PANEL 3: The FCC's Broadband Nutrition Labels
  • PANEL 4: Measuring and Tracking Broadband Pricing

Panel 1 will be moderated by Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast; Panel 2 will be moderated by Christine Parker, Senior GIS Analyst, Institute for Local Self Reliance's Community Broadband Networks; Panel 3 will be moderated by Ted Hearn, Editor, Policyband; and Panel 4 will be moderated by Tyler Cooper, Editor in Chief, BroadbandNow.

Additionally, a special address will be offered by John Busby, Managing Director of BroadbandNow, who will provide a "Crowdsourced Audit of FCC's Broadband Availability Claims."

The full program – including in-person and online registration - is available at Broadband Measurement Summit.

Broadband Measurement Summit
An event in Washington on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Understanding BEAD challenges, FCC Nutrition Labels and more.
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast

Moderators' Cards:

Read more