Broadband Measurement Summit Moderators, Special Address Speakers Announced
Moderators to guide multi-faceted coversation at Broadband Measurement Summit on Thursday, March 7, 2024.
WASHINGTON, February 26, 2024 – Broadband Breakfast announced the moderators and a special address speaker for the much-anticipated Broadband Measurement Summit on March 7, 2024:
The program consists of four panels, on:
- PANEL 1: The Challenge Process for State Broadband Offices
- PANEL 2: The Value of Mapping Assets Beyond BEAD
- PANEL 3: The FCC's Broadband Nutrition Labels
- PANEL 4: Measuring and Tracking Broadband Pricing
Panel 1 will be moderated by Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast; Panel 2 will be moderated by Christine Parker, Senior GIS Analyst, Institute for Local Self Reliance's Community Broadband Networks; Panel 3 will be moderated by Ted Hearn, Editor, Policyband; and Panel 4 will be moderated by Tyler Cooper, Editor in Chief, BroadbandNow.
Additionally, a special address will be offered by John Busby, Managing Director of BroadbandNow, who will provide a "Crowdsourced Audit of FCC's Broadband Availability Claims."
The full program – including in-person and online registration - is available at Broadband Measurement Summit.
