Sign in Subscribe
People

Broadband People: New Director for Illiniois Office of Broadband

Devon Braunstein, the current assistant director, will be heading the office.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

1 min read
Broadband People: New Director for Illiniois Office of Broadband
Photo of Devon Braunstein, assistant director of the Illinois Office of Broadband, from Illinois

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2024 – The Illinois Office of Broadband announced on Monday that Devon Braunstein, the office’s assistant director since December, is taking over as deputy director.

Braunstein previously spent three years with the Chicago mayor’s office, where she worked on digital inclusion initiatives, including a stint as the city’s digital equity director. In that role, she oversaw the city’s Chicago Connected program, an initiative that provides free broadband to more than 60,000 low-income families in Chicago’s public school system. She also worked on the city’s digital equity plan, which the IOB cited as a “model for other cities across the country” in its state digital equity plan.

Matt Schmit, the current IOB director, is slated to join the Illinois Broadband Lab, a collaboration between the IOB, the University of Illinois system, and other state agencies and nonprofits that researches broadband policy. Schmit will be the group’s senior director for broadband. 

Schmit joined the broadband office when it was first stood up in 2019. He has since overseen the IOB’s Connect Illinois grant program, which provided $420 million in state funding for broadband infrastructure. The state has since disbursed another $328 million from the American Rescue Plan Act under the program and is planning to do the same with its $1.04 billion BEAD allocation. Schmit also oversaw the development of the state’s BEAD implementation plan and digital equity plan.

The IOB will also wrap up the rebuttal phase of its BEAD challenge process on Monday night. The state is planning to review the evidence it received and make final adjudications by June 18.

Post tagged in
People Devon Braunstein IOB BEAD Chicago Matt Schmit Illinois

Read more

Popular Tags

Rosenworcel and Carr Circulate Proposal to Ban Covered Entity Labs from FCC Certification Program FCC Bill Introduced in Pennsylvania House Mirroring Federal ACP Broadband's Impact BEAD Roundup: Seven More Challenge Portals Open NTIA Broadband People: New Director for Illiniois Office of Broadband BEAD Raj Radjassamy: 5G Use Cases and the Broadband Interplay Wireless DZS Broadband Announces Acquisition of NetComm Wireless Infrastructure