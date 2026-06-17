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Broadcasters Want Non-GSO Satellite Operators (Meaning SpaceX) to Shoulder More FCC Fees

The National Association of Broadcasters says proposed earth station fees would burden fixed satellite facilities

Zach Stark

Zach Stark

2 min read
Broadcasters Want Non-GSO Satellite Operators (Meaning SpaceX) to Shoulder More FCC Fees
A rocket with a payload of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off in 2020 by John Raoux/AP.

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2026 – Broadcasters are pushing back against the Federal Communications Commission's proposed fee hike for earth stations, arguing that low-Earth-orbit broadband operators like Elon Musk’s Starlink should shoulder more of the agency’s regulatory costs.

The National Association of Broadcasters told FCC staff last week that the agency’s proposed 46% increase in regulatory fees for earth station licenses would unfairly burden broadcasters that use fixed satellite facilities to distribute programming. 

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