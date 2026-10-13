mergers

Cable One Asks Judge to Unpause MBI Acquisition

The ISP denied a lender's accusation that it was insolvent

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Cable One Asks Judge to Unpause MBI Acquisition
Photo of a truck with Cable One's Sparklight branding from the company

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2026 – Cable One is denying accusations from one of its lenders that the ISP is insolvent and would be unable to pay its debts if a refinancing deal were allowed to proceed.

The lender, CoBank, convinced a federal judge to block that $1.3 billion deal last week. The company argued the deal was so bad for Cable One that creditors would be left fighting for scraps of what they were owed.

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mergers Cable One Todd Koetje CoBank j. paul oetken michael paskin GTCR

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