Cable One Asks Judge to Unpause MBI Acquisition

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2026 – Cable One is denying accusations from one of its lenders that the ISP is insolvent and would be unable to pay its debts if a refinancing deal were allowed to proceed.

The lender, CoBank, convinced a federal judge to block that $1.3 billion deal last week. The company argued the deal was so bad for Cable One that creditors would be left fighting for scraps of what they were owed.