Cable One Takes on Mega Debt to Finance Vyve Broadband Acquisition

💡 ■ FCC Giving Consumers New Tools to Fight Robocalls

■ Free State’s Andrew Long Slams Retail Broadband Price Caps

■ Starlink Ranks with Fiber in Customer Satisfaction, Analyst Finds

■ Strand Consult: U.S., Greenland Came Away Winners in Security Deal

■ Brian Dietz Leaving NCTA after 24 Years with the Cable Broadband Group

■ Ohio Making Effort to Become Home to the U.S. Space Academy

■ USTelecom CEO Urges Congress to Pass Permitting Reform Law

■ Optimum Spending $14 Million to Expand Fiber in New Jersey

■ FCC Approves Great Plains’ Acquisition of Fastwyre in Nebraska

■ AEI’s Mark Jamison: Personalized Pricing Can Come with Consumer Benefits

■ Rocket Lab to Focus on Government, Navigation Post-Iridium Close

■ NextNav Adds Marissa Mitrovich, Vijay Venkateswaran to Leadership Team

■ Jessica Soforenko Joins USTelecom as Senior Director of Communications

Debt: Cable One is going deeper into debt – apparently to wrap up the acquisition of Vyve Broadband parent Mega Broadband Investments by the end of the month. In a Sept. 22 filing with the SEC , the Phoenix‑based broadband provider said it borrowed $700 million under its $1.25 billion revolving credit facility to increase cash on hand and preserve financial flexibility. The company said the borrowing occurred on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 and may be repaid before the facility’s February 2028 maturity, according to Chief Legal Officer and Secretary Christopher J. Arntzen. As of June 30, 2026, Cable One’s gross debt balance was $3.06 billion, meaning the $700 million to by MBI would boost debt by nearly 23%. (More after paywall)

Cable One CEO Jim Holanda