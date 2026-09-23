AI

Bernie Sanders Unveils Bill to Ban Artificial Intelligence and Create Department of AI

The proposal comes as prominent AI executives and researchers increasingly warn about potentially catastrophic risks from rapidly advancing systems.

Associated Press

Associated Press

5 min read
Bernie Sanders Unveils Bill to Ban Artificial Intelligence and Create Department of AI
Photo of Sen. Bernie Sanders speaking during the March on Washington rally at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 in Washington, by Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2026 (AP) — Two leading progressive lawmakers, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Greg Casar, are unveiling legislation Wednesday that would ban artificial superintelligence and create a federal agency to oversee advanced AI as some of the industry’s own leaders urge Congress to impose guardrails on the advancing technology.

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The bill, provided first to The Associated Press, would also pause advanced AI development until guidelines are implemented while creating the Department of Artificial Intelligence. Multiple employees at leading AI companies are endorsing the bill.

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