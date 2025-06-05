Sign in Subscribe
Digital Equity

California Assembly Passes $15-a-Month Internet Bill

The act could save Californians $1 billion annually, but ISPs worry about costs

Sadie McClain

2 min read
Photo of California Assemblymember Tasha Boerner from X

June 5, 2025 – The California Assembly on Wednesday passed a $15-a-month broadband affordability bill by a vote of 52–17.

The California Affordable Home Internet Act, introduced by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner, D-Encinitas, will now head to the state Senate, which is currently dominated by Democrats, who hold 30 of the chamber’s 40 seats.

Following the end of the Affordable Connectivity Program  – a program in the Federal Communications Commission which funded discounts on broadband payments for low-income households –  CAHIA would mandate service providers offer internet plans at no more than $15 per month for households participating in a qualified public assistance program.

Post tagged in
Digital Equity California ACP Affordable Connectivity Program California Affordable Home Internet Act CAHIA Price fixing price regulation California Assembly Digital Inclusion

