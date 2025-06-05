California Assembly Passes $15-a-Month Internet Bill

June 5, 2025 – The California Assembly on Wednesday passed a $15-a-month broadband affordability bill by a vote of 52–17.

The California Affordable Home Internet Act , introduced by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner, D-Encinitas, will now head to the state Senate, which is currently dominated by Democrats, who hold 30 of the chamber’s 40 seats.

Following the end of the Affordable Connectivity Program – a program in the Federal Communications Commission which funded discounts on broadband payments for low-income households – CAHIA would mandate service providers offer internet plans at no more than $15 per month for households participating in a qualified public assistance program.