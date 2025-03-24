California Democrat Releases $15 Internet Affordability Bill

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2025 – Following in New York’s footsteps, a California lawmaker was one step closer to advancing a sweeping legislative mandate to cap monthly internet bills at $15 for qualifying low-income households.

Originally introduced in January , the bill, formally titled the California Affordable Home Internet Act , was updated last week when Assemblymember Tasha Boerner, D-Encinitas, released the full bill text laying out specifics.

Beginning in 2027, every California ISP would be required to file annual reports with the state’s Department of Technology disclosing how many households were offered the service, how many were denied, the procedures used to determine eligibility, and a description of all broadband plans offered in the state.

The bill defines “affordable home internet service” as a broadband plan that meets the federal minimum speed threshold of at least 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) downstream and 20 Mbps upstream, plus “latency sufficient to support distance learning and telehealth.”

Households would qualify if at least one member is enrolled in any of a broad list of public assistance programs, including Medi-Cal, CalFresh, Covered California, Supplemental Security Income, or student financial aid.

Notably, the bill does not exempt smaller ISPs, unlike New York’s affordability law, which exempts providers with 20,000 subscribers or fewer. The California proposal does, however, exclude mobile broadband providers from the requirement.

New York’s 2021 law, passed under then Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), became the first successful state-level attempt to mandate broadband affordability. Though blocked from taking effect by a federal court after industry groups sued, the law ultimately became enforceable on Jan. 15, 2025, following a legal battle that stretched over four years.

Despite multiple appeals, the Supreme Court twice declined to take up the case — effectively ending the challenge and signaling to other states that they may pursue similar affordability mandates without immediate fear of reversal.

It is unclear if ISPs will challenge Boerner’s bill if it becomes state law.

Affordability proponents argue that a bill like Boerner’s was needed to keep everyone connected, especially those on the low-end of the income scale.

More than 2.9 million California households — more than any other state — were enrolled in the now-defunct federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which provided $30 monthly discounts to low-income families before running out of full funding on May 31, 2024.