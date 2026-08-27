AI

Calix CEO Sees AI as Key to Making Fiber Operations More Predictable

Practical AI tools can help broadband providers turn growing amounts of network and customer data into more consistent business results.

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

3 min read
Calix CEO Sees AI as Key to Making Fiber Operations More Predictable
Photo of Calix CEO Michael Weening from Excoleadership

WASHINGTON, August 27, 2026 – For broadband providers, the promise of artificial intelligence may be less about replacing workers or building flashy applications and more about making the business easier to manage.

That was the message from Calix CEO Micheal Weening during a Fiber Broadband Association’s discussion Wednesday. He described the company’s push to make artificial intelligence a practical tool for fiber providers facing rising costs, competition and changing customer expectations.

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AI Fiber for Breakfast Micheal Weening Calix Gary Bolton FBA

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