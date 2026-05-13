Capito Wins Republican Primary in West Virginia
The two-term senator has championed rural broadband access.
The two-term senator has championed rural broadband access.
Illinois Governor expresses frustration at being one of the last to receive NTIA approval.
A Nebraska ISP is claiming the first subscriber on BEAD infrastructure.
The group finds an exponential growing need for spectrum to support emergent space operations.
Utilities are struggling to connect large data centers quickly enough to maintain reliability, panelists said.