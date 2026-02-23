FCC

Carr Names John, Baum To Lead WRC Advisory Committee

Appointments position FCC for 2027 global spectrum talks

Sergio Romero

Sergio Romero

1 min read
Carr Names John, Baum To Lead WRC Advisory Committee
Photo of George John, partner at Hogan Lovells, from linkedin

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2026 – Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr appointed George John and Kimberly Baum as chair and vice chair, respectively, of the Commission’s World Radiocommunication Conference Advisory Committee.

Carr announced the appointments on Feb. 19, John is a partner at Hogan Lovells and  Baum is head of regulatory affairs at Astranis.

The advisory committee was re-chartered Jan. 21, 2026, and was tasked with providing advice, technical support and recommended proposals to the FCC in preparation for the International Telecommunication Union’s 2027 World Radiocommunication Conference.

CTA Image

Learn more about Broadband Breakfast Live Online

Signup on CHAT for BroadbandLive

John previously served as lead legal and regulatory counsel at Spire Global and as a board director at both the Commercial Smallsat Spectrum Management Association and the Satellite Industry Association. He earned his law degree from American University College of Law and a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from American University.

Baum previously held policy and engineering roles at Eutelsat Group, EchoStar Corporation, SES Americom, Motorola and Astrolink. She began her career at the FCC as an electronics engineer in the Office of Engineering and Technology and later in the International Bureau. She earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from George Washington University.

The World Radiocommunication Conference is a treaty-level forum held every three to four years by the International Telecommunication Union, where countries negotiate international spectrum allocations for wireless, satellite, broadcasting and other radiocommunication services. The next WRC will be held in Shanghai, China, in 2027.

Post tagged in
FCC George John Kimberly Baum World RadioCommunication Conference

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

AT&T, Verizon Make Case Against FCC Forfeiture Process to Supreme Court FCC They Came Not to Bury, But to Praise the Telecom Act of 1996 Broadband's Impact Roth Announces Her Senior Political Team at NTIA BEAD Bois Forte Band Begins Construction on $20 Million Tribal Fiber Project NTIA Fiona Beck: Creating a Red Carpet, Not Red Tape, for Subsea Cables Infrastructure AT&T, Verizon Make Case Against FCC Forfeiture Process to Supreme Court AT&T