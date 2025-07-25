Carr Pushes Build America Agenda

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2025 – Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr made comments at the Multicultural Media Telecom and Internet Council discussion with former FCC Chairs. Carr outlined his approach to addressing roadblocks that have slowed infrastructure development.

Carr recounted his “Build America” agenda and how he is doing the work to see those goals come to fruition. The Build America agenda focuses on several key areas, including permitting reform and copper line retirement. Carr criticized existing regulations that force providers to maintain outdated infrastructure.

"We have rules on the books of the FCC that have forced providers to invest literally billions and billions of dollars every single year to maintain those old copper line networks, even when they want to take that capital and put it into fiber or other high-speed connections," he said.

Carr also emphasized his goal to open up more spectrum availability. "If we don't free up more airways, your data is going to slow down. Prices are going to go up," Carr said. “We not only want to have the best networks, we want to have the most secure networks.”

In part of Carr’s Delete, Delete, Delete initiative, he plans to eradicate policies that stunt the success of rocket building and other infrastructure goals. “For too long, it took you a shorter period of time for an innovator to actually build a rocket and launch a rocket that it could take for a government official to approve the permits and the applications necessary to launch that rocket, and we're working to end that,” Carr said.