Charles Frohman: RFK’s Wireless Danger Study Puts GOP on Notice

For an entire year Republican congressional staffers knew that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the Make America Healthy Again hero working for President Donald Trump, cared deeply about the densification of wireless radiation, not just about fraudulent vaccine “science” or unchecked pesticide contamination of our food.

All but a few Republicans, however, have done nothing on telecommunication issues but do the bidding of the wireless carriers (like Verizon or T-Mobile) in exchange for reelection contributions from the second most-funded lobby–big technology companies.

With RFK’s announced wireless radiation harm study , though, National Health Federation (NHF) now has an ally in its lead role in lobbying against forced antenna deployment of cell towers outside our bedrooms and children’s classrooms.

Data provided by Charles Frohman

In a recent House Energy and Commerce committee hearing with their regulated Federal Communication Commission, not one politician from either party asked why the rogue agency hadn’t updated its wireless radiation exposure limits - as ordered by DC’s Federal Appeals Court in 2021. Indeed, all politicians ever say on “broadband” is how do we “bridge the digital divide”.

One third of Americans already are sensitive to radio frequency microwave radiation, yet only one Republican has pushed legislation to empower local officials to zone cell towers safely far from our neighborhoods, nearby parks or children’s schools (that would be Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., preparing to reintroduce H.R. 8082 , from the 118th Congress.

Polls show that two-thirds of Americans prefer a wired connection, and 90 percent of homebuyers would decline realtor offers of homes located too close to a cell tower, crushing house values by 20 percent.

Indeed, “their” smart meters and cell towers represent an uncompensated, unconstitutional Fifth Amendment taking on our health and property value!

The rest of the committee members only a couple months ago passed H.R. 2289, effectively prohibiting local counties and cities from preventing the construction of new cell towers anywhere, or adding an unlimited number of new antennas on any existing structure. Local officials have condemned this bill.

If the House or Senate fails to pass preemption, Telecom may get their way via the FCC, which also recently proposed the very same preemption as found in the bill.

Will RFK’s order for HHS to study wireless radiation slow down either the bill or FCC?

Broadband Breakfast, the host of this article, doubts it - writing that the science is not on RFK’s side.

The writer, mistakenly, quoted World Health Organization’s doubt on a cancer-wireless connection that missed that org's reversal from... 2025. Commenting on the WHO's reversal, the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields, an independent consortium of doctors, scientists and researchers, concluded :

Given this high level of certainty, government policymakers worldwide should immediately move to revise their RF radiation exposure limits to protect public health and the environment....The conclusion of the study commissioned by the WHO shows that the long-standing assumption current government limits are based on – that cell phone RF radiation can only cause harm through tissue heating – is wrong.

I explained the importance of fixing the wireless threat more fully in this video for Children's Health Defense:

When allowed by state law, families opt out of smart meters for water, gas and electricity utilities. And when Telecom pushes local governments to accept a cell tower, property owners praise county officials when they pass ordinances to set towers back a mile from neighborhoods, schools and other sensitive areas. That’s because 4G towers can broadcast for many miles, and thus don’t need to be constructed near where we live, work or go about our lives. Fixed telecom equipment, on the other hand, can be handled via wireline, like fiber - which is faster, more reliable, more secure and, in the long run , even more affordable – even for remote, rural homeowners.

Conservatives support Republicans for opposing Joe Biden’s employer vaccine mandate, but we don’t want to replace one threat to informed consent with another - via forced deployment of antennas outside our bedrooms, classrooms & local parks - creating a SMART digital prison that will spy on, fry and coerce behavior, implementing a communist behavior score depriving Americans of their natural rights.

Pass H.R. 8082 to restore antenna location decision-making to where it belongs - with local experts who know how to balance convenience with safety. And defeat both the FCC rule proposal and H.R. 2289, which bulldozes antennas onto our properties with zero informed consent.

Since 1990 Charles Frohman has helped politicians, trade associations, think tanks, nonprofits and corporations innovate to allow better access and quality for consumers, and build a better world. Currently he's lobbying for the world’s oldest health freedom org, to restore informed consent, healer freedom and end special interest capture of the bureaucracies. At the same time, he's connecting an innovative healthplan with families, entrepreneurs and associations seeking empowerment of patients and healers. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

