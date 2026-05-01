Charter CEO Discloses Stock Purchase

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2026 — Charter CEO Chris Winfrey is buying the dip.

In April 28 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Winfrey said he paid nearly $1.2 million for 6,936 Charter shares at about $172 per share. Half of the transaction was by his spouse.

The stock buys looked like spontaneous, opportunistic moves as the filings did not say the trades were scheduled events.