Charter CEO Discloses Stock Purchase
The buy appears opportunistic after recent losses.
Lincoln Patience
— 1 min read
WASHINGTON, May 1, 2026 — Charter CEO Chris Winfrey is buying the dip.
In April 28 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Winfrey said he paid nearly $1.2 million for 6,936 Charter shares at about $172 per share. Half of the transaction was by his spouse.
The stock buys looked like spontaneous, opportunistic moves as the filings did not say the trades were scheduled events.
On April 24, Charter’s shares plunged 25% after the company reported losing 120,000 broadband subscribers. The stock is down 55% over the past 12 months.
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