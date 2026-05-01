Charter

Charter CEO Discloses Stock Purchase

The buy appears opportunistic after recent losses.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

1 min read
Charter CEO Discloses Stock Purchase
Photo of a Charter Communications van, taken from the company's website.

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2026 — Charter CEO Chris Winfrey is buying the dip. 

In April 28 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Winfrey said he paid nearly $1.2 million for 6,936 Charter shares at about $172 per share. Half of the transaction was by his spouse. 

The stock buys looked like spontaneous, opportunistic moves as the filings did not say the trades were scheduled events. 

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On April 24, Charter’s shares plunged 25% after the company reported losing 120,000 broadband subscribers. The stock is down 55% over the past 12 months. 

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