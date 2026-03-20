Customer service

Charter Closing Appleton, Wis. Call Center in May

The company said any of the 313 employees without a new position would be eligible for severance packages.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

1 min read
Charter Closing Appleton, Wis. Call Center in May
Photo of Spectrum trucks in Orlando, Fla. in 2018, by John Raoux/AP

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2026 – Charter is closing a large call center in Appleton, Wisconsin, putting 313 employees out of work, the company confirmed Thursday to local TV station WLUK.

Charter spokesman Mike Hogan told the station the work previously done at the center will be transitioned to other U.S.-based call centers, and employees would “have the option to relocate and transition in their current role to one of our select technical repair locations or apply to another role with the company for which they are qualified.”

Employees without a new position when the facility closes on May 21, 2026 will be eligible for severance packages, the company said.

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Charter and other major cable operators have said they’re making efforts to improve their customer service experiences in a bid to reverse customer frustrations and stymie the flow of broadband subscribers away from cable and to fixed wireless and fiber.

Charter has also, like other large ISPs, been reducing its workforce. Annual filings put the company’s headcount at 94,500 full-time employees at the end of 2024, down 6,600 from the previous year.

The company assured the Federal Communications Commission that, if the agency approved its $34.5 billion acquisition of Cox Communications, Charter would eliminate Cox’s offshore workforce within 18 months. The agency approved the deal last month.

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