Charter Communications Matches Trump’s ‘Invest in America’ Initiative

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2025 – Charter Communications is lending a hand to new parents at the company, announcing a new benefit that aligns with the Trump Accounts program.

On Monday, Charter announced it will match the federal government’s $1,000 investment established by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act , signed on July 4, 2025.

Under the Trump Accounts program , the U.S. Treasury will deposit $1,000 into a low-cost stock index fund for every baby born in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028.

The legislation also allows parents to contribute up to $5,000 annually for the first 17 years of the child’s life. Employers can contribute an additional $2,500 per year in tax-free contributions to an employee’s account.

Strengthening this effort, Charter has committed to match the $1,000 initial federal investment for children of Charter employees.

“When employees know their children have a pathway to financial security, it shapes how they view their future and their place at Spectrum –that’s good for customers and our communities, and that’s good business,” said Charter CEO Chris Winfrey. “Our participation in ‘Invest in America’ Trump Accounts benefits the children of Spectrum employees with a dollar-for-dollar match of the government’s $1,000 investment. This initiative helps nurture future prosperity, supporting our employees and their families as we grow together.”

Charter has recently introduced several employee benefit initiatives. In April, it announced an Employee Stock Purchase Plan that rewards tenure with matching Restricted Stock Units and allows employees to buy Charter stock.

Additionally, Charter offers a retirement plan with up to 9 percent company contributions, health benefits with no increases for 12 years, and a starting wage of at least $20 per hour.

Through the company’s Education Benefit, Charter covers 100 percent of tuition costs for full-time employees pursuing degrees. Completion of courses can lead to employee bonuses.

Charter plans to allow employees to direct these course-completion bonuses into their children’s “Invest in America” Trump Accounts.

Charter said these employee benefit programs were designed to support its 100 percent U.S.-based workforce.